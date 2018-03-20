Kerala professor says Muslim women display chests like watermelons, sparks protests
The alleged sexist remarks by a professor in Kozhikode over what he called 'unislamic' dressing has sparked outrage, with girl students taking out a protest march carrying watermelons.
T Jouhar Munavvir, Assistant Professor of Farook Training College, had allegedly reprimanded girl students, saying "...girls do not wear muftah (Muslim head dress) anymore, but cover their heads with scarfs and shawls. They deliberately expose their chests like slices of watermelons on display."
The audio clip of the purported remarks has gone viral on the social media. Protesting against the remarks, girl students under the banner of Left affiliated Students Federation of India (SFI) took out a march yesterday, carrying watermelons and distributing them. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), RSS' student wing, smashed watermelons in front of the college.
The college had witnessed clashes between students and a section of teachers during Holi celebrations. Students had alleged that some teachers had roughed them up and police had registered a case in this connection. In the clip, the lecturer can be heard saying "this is a college where 80 per cent of students are women. They come to college wearing leggings under their purdah."
