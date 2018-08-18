Kerala sees no hope as death toll hits 174

national

Red alert continues in 12 districts; fishermen along with motorboats join rescue operations

Rescue personnel evacuate local residents from an area in Ernakulam district, in Kerala on Friday. Pic/AFP

The death toll in rain-battered Kerala touched 174 on Friday as a red alert continued in 12 districts, with the authorities continuing rescue operations after rains subsided. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday morning confirmed the death toll to be 164, but the figure was revised to 174 later.

He told the media that the situation arising out of unprecedented floods and subsequent havoc caused by turgid rivers and gushing waters in Kerala continues to be "grave". Since August 8 when the rains began pounding the southern state, around 2.40 lakh persons have been lodged in 1,568 relief camps across Kerala.

Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore relief

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced Rs 10 crore relief for flood-ravaged Kerala, where 106 people died on a single day on Thursday as the state plunged deeper into misery.

'More rain in store'

The 'vigorous' southwest monsoon over Kerala will bring in more heavy spells during the weekend in the state, besides Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the regional weather office said.

Also Read: Kerala Rain Fury: People Still Stranded, Buried In Debris

