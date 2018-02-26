Kerala student faces FB 'bullying' over post on menstrual taboo

An 18-year-old Keralite law student has complained of cyber bullying, allegedly by right wing groups, over a poem on her Facebook page about taboos attached to menstruation

The woman claimed she received threats on social media. An activist of the Students Federation of India, the teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation on social media. Navami alleged even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people.

