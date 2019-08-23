Kerala, Tamil Nadu in high alert after intel warns of 6 LeT terrorists entering states

national

Security has been beefed up in both states after the intelligence alert of the terrorists entering via Sri Lanka

Security has been tightened in Tamil Nadu and Kerala following an intelligence alert that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have entered the state through Sri Lanka, the police said on Friday. According to police, the group comprises one Pakistani national and five from Sri Lanka.

A red alert has been sounded in Coimbatore where the police suspect the terrorists might be holed up. The police are reportedly scanning the Coimbatore railway station with the help of sniffer dogs and also checking all departing trains.

Briefing the mediapersons about the alert, Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan confirmed that an intelligence alert has been received that six Lashkar terrorists have entered Tamil Nadu, adding that storming operations may be carried out to nab the infiltrators. The police are taking all steps to prevent any untoward incident, he told IANS.

On the other hand, Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra issued an urgent notice to all the police officials in the 14 districts of the state, asking them to be on high alert following the intelligence input.

He has asked the police officials to be extra vigilant at bus stations, railway stations, airports, religious places and other sensitive areas as the states share their borders with each other at a few places. The police have reportedly appealed to the public to inform them about movements of suspicious persons.

