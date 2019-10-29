MENU

Kerala: Three Maoists shot dead during police operations

Published: Oct 29, 2019, 08:58 IST | ANI | Palakkad

As per officials, they received information that seven ultras were camping inside the hills

This picture has been used for representational purposes
This picture has been used for representational purposes

Palakkad: Three suspected Maoists, including a woman, were killed on Monday by Thunderbolt squad of anti-Naxal police team during a combat operation in Manjakatti hills of Palakkad district, police said.

The Maoists have been identified as Karthik, Suresh and Srimati. As per officials, they received information that seven ultras were camping inside the hills. Following this, Thunderbolts continues the operation for the missing four Maoists who escaped from the spot.

The two sides exchanged fire after the Thunderbolts got information that Naxals camping in tribal areas were demanding food materials from the tribes.

Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint with the police, which grew suspicious due to inconsistency in the statements given by Keerthy. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Police said further investigations were underway.

