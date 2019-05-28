Kerala to levy 1 per cent flood tax from June 1
As the state had limited resources to rebuild the state, Kerala decided to go for the tax
Kerala will levy a 1 per cent tax on most goods and services in the state from June 1 to raise funds for the rebuilding of the state after the devastation caused by floods which happened last year.
The state had secured permission from federal indirect tax body, the GST council, to levy the tax. The state intends to raise close to Rs 600 crore from the tax.
As the state had limited resources to rebuild the state, Kerala decided to go for the tax.
Kerala incurred losses of Rs 20000-25000 crore to crops. The unorganised sector also came to a standstill because of the floods.
It is not known if Odisha which recently suffered cyclone Fani and may have suffered losses of close to Rs 17000 crore, will consider this option or not.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India's first four-wheeler auto rickshaw comes to Mumbai