Kerry Katona meets long lost brother

In 2008, Kerry Katona had hired a private investigator to track down her biological father.

Kerry Katona

Singer Kerry Katona met her long lost brother for the first time. The 38-year-old star shared a selfie with her sibling whom she had never met, on her Instagram page, reported thesun.co.uk. "Just met my big brother for the first time! Absolutely love him," Katona wrote alongside the picture. Last week, Katona had told fans she had seen her brother for the first time after an emotional Facetime call.

She had said: "Omg! Just spoke to my biological brother for the first time on Facetime! Emotional isn't the world!"

As her fans were curious to know what her brother looks like, Katona shared photos. She captioned them: "Sooooo after 8 years of texting, we finally spoke on Facetime. This is my older brother who I am yet to meet in person!"

Katona was brought up in Warrington, Cheshire, by four sets of foster parents. She moved around in her formative years, attending eight schools, before she eventually left aged 16 to become a lap dancer, and joined a dance group that toured Europe. In 2008, Katona had hired a private investigator to track down her biological father.

