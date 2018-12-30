Kerry O'Keeffe: Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja?

cricket

On Saturday, Kerry O'Keeffe was heard struggling to pronounce the names of some Indian cricketers on Fox Cricket

Kerry O'Keeffe, the Australia spinner-turned-commentator, continued to make absurd comments on Indian cricketers after his insensitive remark on Mayank Agarwal getting his domestic triple century against the Railways' canteen staff.

On Saturday, O'Keeffe was heard struggling to pronounce the names of some Indian cricketers on Fox Cricket. Later, he remarked: "Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja?"

It can be recalled that Ravi Shastri, India's head coach hit back at O'Keefe for his comment on Agarwal by saying, "He's [Agarwal] got a message for Kerry - when you do open your canteen, he wants to come and smell the coffee. And he wants to compare it to the ones back home in India. Is the coffee better here in your canteen, or the one back home?"

