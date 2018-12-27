Kerry O'Keeffe's humour on Mayank Agarwal slammed on Twitter

cricket

While discussing India's rookie opening batsman Mayank Agarwal's triple hundred in domestic cricket, O'Keeffe said that Agarwal scored his triple against the Railways canteen staff

Mayank Agarwal and Kerry O'Keeffe

Kerry O'Keeffe has a sense of humour and can evoke laughter even at a sad occasion, but yesterday while commentating during the India v Australia Melbourne Test, the ex-Aussie bowler delivered a long hop which was smashed for a six as it were on social media.

O'Keeffe was commentating on Fox Sports. One fan tweeted: “@kerry o Keeffe You're a disgrace to your profession mate. Your third rate commentary & tasteless comments show your inferiority complex. I guess, you're a uniquely defective piece that belongs to the museum. Time to retire mate.” Another cricket enthusiast urged the Fox Sports expert to stop trying to earn brownie points by being different behind the microphone.

