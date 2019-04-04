Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 130 crore mark

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari has been doing pretty decent at the Box Office. The film has crossed Rs 130 crore mark, after completion of 2nd Tuesday at the Box Office.

A still from the movie Kesari

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari, based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, has registered business of over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office since its release on March 21. The film, which has entered its 2nd week, is doing quite a decent business. On its 2nd Tuesday, Kesari collected Rs 2.75 crore, taking its grand total to Rs 131.03 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the Box Office collections of Kesari: #Kesari is slow, but steady... Target âÂ¹ 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 131.03 cr. India biz.

The movie, backed by Dharma Productions, depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an Army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

Kesari is currently Akshay Kumar's third highest grossing film ever. 2.0 (Hindi) is Akki's highest grosser, followed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which stands at a lifetime collections of around Rs 133 crore. Well, clearly, Kesari will be soon surpassing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's record to become the actor's second highest grossing film ever.

Earlier, on the film's business, Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), had said in a statement: "There is an incredibly large audience across the world that appreciates a visually stunning cinema combined with a powerful narrative and we have received an overwhelming response globally."

