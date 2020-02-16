Search

Teri Mitti song writer Manoj Muntashir will never attend an award function again, here's why!

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 07:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's Kesari was one of the best songs of 2019, but the man who wrote the lyrics, Manoj Muntashir, is mighty upset after it was snubbed at the award functions.

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Zee Music Company
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Zee Music Company

The Teri Mitti song from Akshay Kumar's Kesari was a fantastic ode to the Indian Soil and our nation. It wasn't only the best song of the album but also one of the most haunting tracks of the year 2019. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, it was a song straight from the heart.

However, the lyrics writer wasn't happy when the song didn't win the Best Lyrics award and he took to his Twitter account to share a heartbreaking note and announced he would never attend any award show till his last breath.

He wrote that the awards failed to honour the words that made millions of Indians cry and care for the motherland, and it would be a great disrespect to his art if he continued caring for them.

This was a post from a broken heart, take a look right here:

Do you agree with him? Do you feel Teri Mitti deserved at least one award?

