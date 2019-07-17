Kesari's Ve maahi song crosses 200 million views

bollywood

The lilting Ve maahi song from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari has crossed the 200 million mark on YouTube

The lilting "Ve maahi" song from the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari" has crossed the 200 million mark on YouTube. Sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur, the soulful ballad has garnered 200,766,243 views at the time of going to press on Wednesday and is counting. The romantic number is filmed on Akshay and Parineeti Chopra.

Karan Johar, a co-producer of the film, took to social media to express his joy.

"'Ve maahi' 200 million.. such a beautiful song! Thank you for all the love and all credit to team 'Kesari' and the music forces of the album," Johar tweeted.

Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi of 1897, fought between British Indian soldiers and Afghan tribesmen. It narrates the story of how 21 courageous soldiers took on 10,000 invaders. The film released on March 21.

