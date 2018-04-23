Ketan Mehta revisits Mirch Masala

Director Ketan Mehta will partake in Q and A session as classic to be screened at the event on Wednesday



A still from the film Mirch Masala

Ketan Mehta's National Award-winning film, Mirch Masala, is set to be screened at Lower Parel's Matterden Carnival Cinemas on Wednesday as part of an interactive series titled Talkietive Masterpiece Movies. Mehta, whose 1987 venture kickstarts the series, will be at the venue to indulge in a tete-a-tete with editor Priyanka Sinha Jha after the screening.



Ketan Mehta

The director is expected to talk about the making of the Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah and late actor Om Puri starrer, the inspiration behind his decision to make the film and what makes the 33-year-old classic relevant even today. Talkietive Media, in association with Carnival Cinemas, is bringing forth this venture.

Mirch Masala revolves around the story of Sonbai, who, with the help of women workers from a chilli factory, stands up to her oppressors.

