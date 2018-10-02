Search

Oct 02, 2018, 08:53 IST | Suman Mahfuz Quazi

SoBo's scenic cafe inside a performance venue introduces a healthy menu

Eating healthy is gradually becoming less of a trend and more of a norm. So, it is as surprising and as it is understandable that the cafe at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has introduced a keto menu.

On offer are juicy dim sums, TexMex chicken wings, and an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian tikkas. The all-new menu also features the cafe's Izaya signature som tam and a Parsi favourite, patra ni macchi.

Achari Paneer Tikka

"With today's advancing food trends and dietary restrictions, people are veering towards various substitutes for unhealthy options. Keeping up with these trends, we have included a selection of both Keto-friendly and low calorie items," said chef and owner Farrokh Khambata.

TIME: 12 pm to 10.30 pm
AT: NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.
CALL: 66223737

