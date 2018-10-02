food

SoBo's scenic cafe inside a performance venue introduces a healthy menu

Eating healthy is gradually becoming less of a trend and more of a norm. So, it is as surprising and as it is understandable that the cafe at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has introduced a keto menu.

On offer are juicy dim sums, TexMex chicken wings, and an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian tikkas. The all-new menu also features the cafe's Izaya signature som tam and a Parsi favourite, patra ni macchi.

"With today's advancing food trends and dietary restrictions, people are veering towards various substitutes for unhealthy options. Keeping up with these trends, we have included a selection of both Keto-friendly and low calorie items," said chef and owner Farrokh Khambata.

TIME: 12 pm to 10.30 pm

AT: NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

CALL: 66223737

