Kevin and Joe Jonas reveal Nick Jonas has this fetish

hollywood

The Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick - were on the show to promote their recently released Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, and their new comeback album, Finding Happiness

The Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas has a footwear fetish. The American singer can't stop himself from buying the latest. He would probably have more shoes in his closet than wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This was revealed by his brothers, Joe and Kevin, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Jonas Brothers were on the show to promote their recently released Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, and their new comeback album, Finding Happiness. They referred to his collection as amazing. "If you go visit his house, it's like closets filled with them," Kevin added. "He has more shoes than Priyanka, I'm pretty sure," Joe added. We will be checking Nick's shoes for sure henceforth.

The couple who tied the knot last year keeps giving us relationship goals with their public outings and social media PDA. The couple recently attended the premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. The duo also packed in PDA on the red carpet, stealing kisses, holding hands and giggling.

Also read: Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song, and it doesn't feature Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra last appeared in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019. Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'guru maa,' shares five life lessons; watch video

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates