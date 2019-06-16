Kevin and Joe Jonas reveal Nick Jonas has this fetish
The Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick - were on the show to promote their recently released Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, and their new comeback album, Finding Happiness
Nick Jonas has a footwear fetish. The American singer can't stop himself from buying the latest. He would probably have more shoes in his closet than wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This was revealed by his brothers, Joe and Kevin, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Jonas Brothers were on the show to promote their recently released Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, and their new comeback album, Finding Happiness. They referred to his collection as amazing. "If you go visit his house, it's like closets filled with them," Kevin added. "He has more shoes than Priyanka, I'm pretty sure," Joe added. We will be checking Nick's shoes for sure henceforth.
The couple who tied the knot last year keeps giving us relationship goals with their public outings and social media PDA. The couple recently attended the premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. The duo also packed in PDA on the red carpet, stealing kisses, holding hands and giggling.
Also read: Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song, and it doesn't feature Priyanka Chopra
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra last appeared in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019. Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.
Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'guru maa,' shares five life lessons; watch video
Top Stories of the Day:
- Do you know about these facts about Mithun Chakraborty?
- Shahid Kapoor: Changing what's perfectly good is recipe for disaster
- See Photo: Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor are having fun on their US vacation
- Parineeti Chopra kick starts her The Girl On The Train journey
- Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his fitness routine
- Crop top and ripped jeans! Athiya Shetty and Tara Sutaria are twinning on dinner outing
- Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal catches up with the actor's family in Juhu
- Deepa Mehta: Reality is cautionary, not scary
- Anushka Ranjan glows in these sexy outfits from her vacation in Maldives, see photos
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'guru maa,' shares five life lessons; watch video
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Public Review of Taapsee Pannu's Game Over