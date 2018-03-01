Kevin bats for mid-day report

Maverick English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been dedicating more and more time to the cause of wildlife conservation as he winds down his storied sporting career



Kevin Pietersen

Maverick English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been dedicating more and more time to the cause of wildlife conservation as he winds down his storied sporting career.

The batsman -- whose signature shot, incidentally, is called the flamingo -- has been championing an organisation to save the rhinos of Africa and India. Just the other day, he had adopted a leopard cub in Raipur after learning how vulnerable to poaching the big cats are in India. Which is why we were glad to see Pietersen share our gut-wrenching report of how snares are tearing apart leopards in Dahanu, a region that the forest department doesn’t pay much attention to.

Every bit of support helps in the battle against poachers. In fact, considering his interest in conservation, we would love to take him around the greens of Aarey, a bio-diverse haven where leopards peacefully co-exist with humans, the next time he is in the city.

