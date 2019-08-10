Kevin De Bruyne returns as Man City kick off title defence

football

Pep Guardiola's side start their title defence at West Ham today with De Bruyne providing a reassuring presence for the champions

London: Kevin De Bruyne can't wait to play a key role in Manchester City's bid for a third successive EPL title as the Belgian star finally returns to peak form and fitness.

Pep Guardiola's side start their title defence at West Ham today with De Bruyne providing a reassuring presence for the champions. City have bolstered their treble-winning squad with the club record signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, while also adding Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. But the prospect of De Bruyne driving City forward from midfield is a mouthwatering prospect for Guardiola. The midfielder was an influential figure in City's 2017-18 EPL title win, but he had only a bit-part role in last season's domestic dominance due to knee and muscular injuries. "I'm fine. What happened last year happens to everybody. I have been a professional for 11 years now and had one season where I had some injuries," De Bruyne said.

