Kevin De Bruyne returns as Man City kick off title defence
Pep Guardiola's side start their title defence at West Ham today with De Bruyne providing a reassuring presence for the champions
London: Kevin De Bruyne can't wait to play a key role in Manchester City's bid for a third successive EPL title as the Belgian star finally returns to peak form and fitness.
Pep Guardiola's side start their title defence at West Ham today with De Bruyne providing a reassuring presence for the champions. City have bolstered their treble-winning squad with the club record signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, while also adding Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. But the prospect of De Bruyne driving City forward from midfield is a mouthwatering prospect for Guardiola. The midfielder was an influential figure in City's 2017-18 EPL title win, but he had only a bit-part role in last season's domestic dominance due to knee and muscular injuries. "I'm fine. What happened last year happens to everybody. I have been a professional for 11 years now and had one season where I had some injuries," De Bruyne said.
Live on TV
West Ham v City: 17:00
Spurs v Aston Villa: 22:00
*Both matches on Star Sports Select 1, 1 HD, Select 2 & 2 HD
