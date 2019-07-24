Kevin Feige: Marvel Studios' phase 5 already planned

hollywood

Post the Marvel presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 over the weekend, Kevin Feige said while their Phase 5 was finalised, they decided to stick to Phase 4

In this file photo Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner attend the Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame hand-print ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt in Hollywood. Photo/AFP

As if Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate was not enough to take the audiences by storm, studio president Kevin Feige has now revealed that they have already mapped out the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Post the Marvel presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 over the weekend, Feige said while their Phase 5 was finalised, they decided to stick to Phase 4, which comprises big films like Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Eternals and Black Widow. The studio also announced that their series -- Hawkeye, Loki, What If...?, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- will premiere in 2021 on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney Plus.

"We debated what we should announce... Should we announce 4 and 5? We've planned them out, we've got five years down the road and I was like, I think eleven projects in two years is plenty. Having not mentioned anything for two or three years," Feige told MTV. He added the next set of Avengers will be a "very different team than we've seen before" and will include many new characters.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever