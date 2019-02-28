Kevin Feige says Disney+ Marvel shows will be connected to MCU

hollywood

Los Angeles: Kevin Feige has revealed the Marvel series on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+ will be connected to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe. The company had recently green-lit a stand-alone series based on popular Marvel comics character Loki, played by British star Tom Hiddleston in the MCU.

The studio is reported to be planning similar shows on characters such as Scarlett Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon. Feige said the proposed show will be a Marvel Studios production.

"These will be Marvel Studios productions. They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU," the Marvel Studios head told ComicBook.com.

When asked about the future production from the studio after the release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home", Feige said, "As we've been doing for years, (we) aren't going to announce anything post 'Avengers: Endgame' or 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' until post 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man'." "Avengers: Endgame" will hit worldwide on April 26, while "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will release on July 5.

