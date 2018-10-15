Kevin Hart hits back at Dwayne Johnson

hollywood

Kevin Hart hits back at Central Intelligence co-star Dwayne Johnson for his savage tweet mocking at his weight

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson

Comedian Kevin Hart has slammed actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock for mocking at his weight. A few days ago, the Baywatch actor posted a picture of his daughter watching him work out in the gym, and compared her to Hart in the most savage way, reports metro.co.uk.

My lil’ Jasmine Lia luvs watchin me clang & bang in the #IronParadise. Warms my cold black heart ð¤ as she sits in awe..

“Wow daddy you’re so strong” while I hammer away ð¨ ðªð¾

Ironically, my baby son @kevinhart4real does the exact same thing too when watching his daddy. #HWITR pic.twitter.com/4nnqy7XWBI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 12, 2018

The Rock tweeted: "My lil' Jasmine Lia loves watchin me clang and bang in the Iron Paradise. Warms my cold black heart as she sits in awe.. 'Wow daddy you're so strong' while I hammer away. Ironically, my baby son Kevin Hart does the exact same thing too when watching his daddy. [sic]"

If I was in there I would of taken a 15lb weight & knocked your big ass out with it & then I would've taken a shit in the middle of that awful iron paradise of yours https://t.co/FCG8R2tDPI — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 12, 2018

But this didn't go down too well with Hart. He hit back at Johnson. Hart wrote: "If I was in there, I would of taken a 15 lb weight and knocked your big a** out with it and then I would've taken a shit in the middle of that awful iron paradise of yours." Both of them have worked together in movies like Jumanji and Central Intelligence.

