Kevin Hart recalls helping Tiffany Haddish when she was homeless

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart says he has always had comedian Tiffany Haddish's back, since the time of her being homeless. "I've known Tiffany for years man. Years! I'm beyond excited for her. I knew Tiffany when Tiffany was homeless. Tiffany was living out of her car and nobody knew. She was trying to keep it a secret," Hart said on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" TV show.

Hart recalled to host Jimmy Kimmel that he found out his friend was without a home she wouldn't tell him where she lived. That's when he got out his wallet and gave her some money, reports etonline.com. "I was nowhere near Kevin Hart today and in my pocket I had $300 and I was like, 'Here. I don't know what your situation is, but hopefully this can do something for you in this time because I feel like you are not telling me something,'" said the 38-year-old comedian.

Hart said it wasn't until some time had gone by that he was made aware of how much the money meant to Haddish. "I later found out that the money she took, she went and got like a motel, was able to stay there for like a week, use a proper bathroom. Never told me. Never told me for years. Other people muttered the rumour. Tiffany got successful, took the story, I found out that she wrote in her journal about the relationship with me and her," he said.

"How I acted as a piece of motivation in stand-up comedy because I simply uplifted her every time we saw her. Told her she was funny. Told her she was going to be a star," she added.

