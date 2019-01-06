Kevin Hart responds to 'Ellen' backlash: We all learn

hollywood

Kevin Hart

In response to the backlash over his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, American comedian Kevin Hart mentioned that it is important for one to learn from experiences.

Taking to his Instagram, Hart, while defending his response to resurfaced, anti-gay tweets on the NBC daytime talk show, said he previously apologised for homophobic remarks and asserted that the resurfacing of his past anti-gay tweets constituted an "attack" on his career.

'Basketball players aren't great until they LEARN how to play the game correctly,' he began and went on to name several other occupations, including CEOs and doctors, who have to learn before they can excel.

"When did we get to the point where we forgot that we all learn, and then we all have the ability to grow and with that growth comes a wealth of knowledge," Hart wrote in the caption. "You can't change without an understanding of what GROWTH means. #Message#LiveLoveLaugh#HappySaturday"

Several journalists criticised Hart's response to the controversy over his past homophobic remarks as well as his Ellen appearance where they discussed the headlines surrounding the 2019 Oscars hosting gig.

Kevin stepped down from hosting last month after tweets from 2009-2011 containing derogatory language resurfaced. Hart, in his tweets, had made disparaging comments about sexuality.

