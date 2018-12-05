Kevin Hart to host 2019 Academy Awards

hollywood

Kevin Hart

It's a dream come true for Kevin Hart! The comedian has excitedly announced that he is all set to don the host's hat for the 2019 Academy Awards, set to take place on February 24.

The 'Jumanji' star made the revelation in a lengthy Instagram post. Expressing his delight upon getting this opportunity, Hart said he is 'blown away' because 'this has been a goal on my list for a long time...To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced this stage is unbelievable.'

'For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same," he wrote. "I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to. I am so happy to say that day has finally come for me to host the Oscars."

The 39-year-old also promised to make the 2019 Oscars a special one. For the past two years, the Oscars was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Previous hosts also include Ellen Degeneres, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal and Neil Patrick Harris.

