Kevin Hart to host New Year's eve weekend

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart is starting the new year with a new gig after stepping down as the Oscars' host. The Night School actor, 39, is hosting a New Year's Eve weekend celebration at Drai's Nightclub, here after stepping down as the Oscars' host earlier this month, reports people.com. The comedian will be joined by rappers Fabolous, Lil Wayne and Big Sean to name a few. Hart shared the news in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

"Oh my God! New Year's Eve weekend in Vegas at Drai's is going to be unreal. Unreal? I'm talking about one of the biggest and best lineups in the world," Hart said in the video. "You got my man Fab, Lil Wayne, Big Sean. You got Future, the Countdown hosted by yours truly, Kevin Hart!"

He continued, "It's not going to be any bigger, it's not going to get any better. Come to Vegas, celebrate with us at Drai's. It is going down! Let's bring the New Year in right - let's bring it in with a smile, baby. We live, love and laugh. I'll see you soon."

Hart will be hosting three nights, Saturday through Monday. In early December, Hart announced he would be hosting the 91st Academy Awards but he quickly received backlash after his previous homophobic tweets were resurfaced.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star initially said he would not apologize for previous comments he had made but stepped down just hours later and delivered an apology. The announcement came after Hart revealed in an Instagram video that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - which hosts the Oscars - had asked him to apologize. Something he said he refused to do.

