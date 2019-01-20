Kevin Hart to show serious side in Fatherhood

hollywood

Kevin Hart will show off his serious side in Fatherhood, a big screen adaptation of the Matt Logelin bestseller Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart will show off his serious side in "Fatherhood", a big screen adaptation of the Matt Logelin bestseller "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love". The film, which centers on a widower who must raise his daughter after his wife dies in childbirth, is directed by Paul Weitz, reported variety.com.



Hart recently starred in "The Upside". Success for the film came despite controversy surrounding Hart's selection as Oscar host.



He stepped down from job amid a row over homophobic jokes he made earlier in his career. Hart had been alternately apologetic and defiant while promoting "The Upside", a stance that further inflamed the controversy.



Hart will shoot "Fatherhood" after he wraps up the sequel to "Jumanji".



Sony is beginning a nationwide search for the actress to play Hart's daughter in the film.

