Kevin Hart to star in Monopoly movie

hollywood

Kevin Hart is set to play the lead in upcoming Monopoly movie

Kevin Hart

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to play the lead in upcoming Monopoly movie. Inspired by the popular board game, the project from studios Lionsgate and Hasbro marks the reunion for Hart, with director Tim Story. The duo previously collaborated on Ride Along.

"Let's go @timkstory '.We got work to do damn it! Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn't accomplished anything yet. Let's gooooooooo," Hart wrote on Twitter. The actor is currently set to start shooting for the sequel to "Jumanji", which will also return Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jones, as well as newcomers Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Danny Glover.

