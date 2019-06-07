Kevin Hart's forthcoming film 'Fatherhood' to release in March 2020

hollywood

The film is based on the true story of an author and is an adaptation of Matt Logelin's best seller 'Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love'. Logelin raised his daughter Maddy as a single father after his wife died

Kevin Hart

Actor Kevin Hart who recently wrapped up shooting for the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is now working on a forthcoming film 'Fatherhood'. The release date of the film has been set to March 2, 2020.

Hart is known to play comic roles, but he will be seen in a rather serious role in the upcoming adaptation.

Hart is known to play comic roles, but he will be seen in a rather serious role in the upcoming adaptation.

Alfre Woodward will essay the role of Hart's mother-in-law while Melody Hurd will be playing his daughter in the film. 'Fatherhood' will be directed by Paul Weitz.

He was last seen in the comedy-drama 'The Upside' which released on January 10. Hart will be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock.'

The actor also announced his return to showbiz with a new standup comedy special 'Kevin Hart: Irresponsible' on Netflix. The show aired on April 2.

