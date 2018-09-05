Kevin Hart's The Upside gets a release date

hollywood

Helmed by Neil Burger, "The Upside" stars actors Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman

Kevin Hart

Actor Kevin Hart starrer comedy drama "The Upside" will release on January 11, 2019.

The film, that was premiered a year ago at the Toronto International Film Festival when the movie was still owned by the Weinstein Company, is a remake of the popular French film "The Intouchables".

Helmed by Neil Burger, "The Upside" also stars actors Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman.

Hart portrays a recently paroled ex-convict who strikes up an unusual friendship with a paralyzed billionaire, played by Cranston.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever