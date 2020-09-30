Kevin Missal Embarks on A Mystical Journey with his Book Yama

Kevin Missal, a young author is all set to dazzle the book lovers, with the launch of his 7th book 'Yama' in October 2020. With the book Yama, Kevin seeks to serve the growing appetite in the country for mythical works, exploring ideas which have dominated the conscience of the people for ages.

Born in Amritsar and brought up in Delhi, Kevin has completed his higher education from the prestigious St. Stephens College in the national capital.

Kevin had made his mark in the literary world with his debut book -- Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu. The young author had written the book when he was just 14 years old. At an age of 23, Kevin had the honours of being an author of a national bestseller.

It's not everyone's cup of tea to grab the attention of the readers. Kevin has the commendable art of weaving brilliant mythological stories with his unmatched narrative skills, with the critics hailing his style of his writings with fulsome praises.

Kevin has shown the ability to weave tales of emotions, captivating readers with his stories. Yama is one such story, which is going to be his upcoming launch.

About the book, "Yama", Kevin explains: "Dhruvi Rajput is a psychotherapist, who has lost the two most important persons in her life. She is trying to get her life together, but all her efforts prove futile when she gets a call from a man identifying himself as Yama.”

The book also tells the story of Basheer Ali, a senior inspector at the CBI, who has in his career captured many criminals, but has also seen many more walking free. Hence, when he starts tracking down Yama, a vigilante killer, targeting the corrupt and guilty, who is outed on social media, he finds himself grudgingly siding with the killer.

As Dhruvi and Basheer chase this spectre of the 'God of Death' through the gritty streets of Delhi, they question their morality. Can one man decide another's fate? Is rage the real way to justice? "

By getting a glimpse of the story, readers may feel the pulse of the intensity and the thrill woven artfully in the book through words by the young author. The mythological touch personifies and creates a buzz in the minds of the readers. The book is an epitome of various emotions, including amusement, calmness, confusion, fear, joy, relief, compassion, grieve, and whatnot. The story holds the power to delve deeper into the psyche of the readers.

Kevin is well aware of the art of framing thoughts into words. Currently, he is busy with the launch of his book, taking further leaps in the literary world. He believes that one must keep on working and never stop learning.

We wish Kevin all the very best for his future endeavors, and hope that he keeps flying high with his unbreakable spirit.

