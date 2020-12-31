Kevin Pietersen hails incredible wife Jessica on their 13th wedding anniversary. See post

England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had a sweet message for wife Jessica Taylor on their 13th wedding anniversary.

He Instagrammed this picture and captioned it: "Wedding Anniversary. My best friend, the most incredible wife & a super special mum! 2020 has been a very weird year, but being home most of it & spending so much more time together as our little family, it has turned out to be one of our best years. Thank you for being so BRILLIANT, @jessicalibertyx. I'm so lucky and Deeds & Roro are too!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24)

Kevin Pietersen and Jessica Taylor were married on December 29, 2007. The couple has two children together - Rosie and Dylan.

Kevin Pietersen is regarded as one of England's finest cricketers to ever play the game. Pietersen announced his retirement from cricket in May 2012. He played 104 Tests scoring 8,181 runs at an average of 37.28 including 23 hundreds and 35 fifties. He also played 136 ODIs scoring 4,440 runs at an average above 40 with 9 hundreds and 25 fifties.

