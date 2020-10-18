Kevin Pietersen leaves IPL to be with his kids

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who was on the commentary panel for the Indian Premier League here, left the UAE for his UK home to spend time with his children.

Pietersen, 40, who represented England in 104 Test matches and also played in the IPL for RCB, said he ended his commentary stint in the lucrative league because he wanted to spend time with his kids. "I left the IPL as it's half-term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, every day," tweeted Pietersen

