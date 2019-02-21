Kevin Pietersen posts a video of a golf game interrupted by a python swallowing a deer

cricket

Kevin Pieterson captioned the picture as "The 6th hole at Leopard Creek this morning. You can only be excused for SLOW PLAY if this happens to be on your fairway! How brilliant is this footage? Nature at its finest! credit - @cutmaker"

Python swallowing deer

cricketer Kevin Pieterson posted a video on his Instagram profile of a python swallowing a deer in the middle of a golf court.

Kevin Pieterson is busy these days saving rhinos in South Africa. The project is very close to Kevin Pieterson's heart as he goes around raising awareness about rhinos going towards extinction in the wild.

Kevin Pieterson has also roped in Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who also shares videos and posts on social media, raising awareness regarding the same.

Kevin Pieterson is a right-handed batsman and occasional off spin bowler who played cricket for England between 2005 and 2014. He also played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League until the end of BBL 7, the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League as well as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge. He had also been signed by the Rising Pune Supergiants for the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League.

