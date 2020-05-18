Search

Kevin Pietersen reveals 'most amazing gift ever' from wife Jessica

Updated: May 18, 2020, 08:31 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Interestingly, the cover of the chair is made from the jerseys Kevin wore for the different teams he featured in over the years

Kevin Pietersen with wife Jessica
Kevin Pietersen with wife Jessica

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has revealed that his wife Jessica gave him one of the best gifts ever — a special chair — on his birthday a couple of years ago.

Interestingly, the cover of the chair is made from the jerseys Kevin wore for the different teams he featured in over the years. On Sunday, he shared this picture on Instagram and wrote: "This is the chair I'm (sic) sat in. A birthday present from @jessicalibertyx a few years ago. All the shirts I wore for every team I played for. The most amazing gift ever!"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK