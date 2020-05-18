Kevin Pietersen reveals 'most amazing gift ever' from wife Jessica

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has revealed that his wife Jessica gave him one of the best gifts ever — a special chair — on his birthday a couple of years ago.

Interestingly, the cover of the chair is made from the jerseys Kevin wore for the different teams he featured in over the years. On Sunday, he shared this picture on Instagram and wrote: "This is the chair I'm (sic) sat in. A birthday present from @jessicalibertyx a few years ago. All the shirts I wore for every team I played for. The most amazing gift ever!"

