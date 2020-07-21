Search

Kevin Pietersen takes cheeky dig at Yuvraj Singh after Chelsea beat Manchester United

Updated: Jul 21, 2020, 07:29 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took a funny dig at Yuvraj Singh after Chelsea knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

With a 3-1 win, Chelsea qualified for the final and will now face Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 1.

Pietersen is a big Chelsea fan while Yuvraj has regularly expressed his love for Manchester United.

'Trolling' Yuvraj after Chelsea's win, Pietersen tweeted: "Hi, @YUVSTRONG12 you ok mate?!". Yuvraj replied: "Haha no mate I'm not. I'm hurting." See the posts below.

Continuing the chat, KP tweeted, "Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime." The southpaw replied: "Hmmm let's see we never give up @ManUtd."

