Kevin Pietersen takes cheeky dig at Yuvraj Singh after Chelsea beat Manchester United

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took a funny dig at Yuvraj Singh after Chelsea knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

With a 3-1 win, Chelsea qualified for the final and will now face Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 1.

Pietersen is a big Chelsea fan while Yuvraj has regularly expressed his love for Manchester United.

'Trolling' Yuvraj after Chelsea's win, Pietersen tweeted: "Hi, @YUVSTRONG12 you ok mate?!". Yuvraj replied: "Haha no mate I'm not. I'm hurting." See the posts below.

Haha no mate I’m not I’m hurting ð¤­ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

Continuing the chat, KP tweeted, "Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime." The southpaw replied: "Hmmm let's see we never give up @ManUtd."

