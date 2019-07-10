Kevin Pietersen's sleep-batting becomes internet's most viral meme
In a recent post on his Instagram account, Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of himself from his playing days, where apparently, he is sleeping while batting.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is known to be a funny man with the 'Gift of the Gab'. He does not shy away from pulling people's legs with some fun banter.
Kevin Pietersen is also known to be a happy-go-lucky guy who can take a joke on himself too.
Kevin Pietersen captioned the picture as, "This will grab all the headlines from yesterday. I didn’t mean too, but it will! Everyone will talk about it - Story Of My Career! cc @piersmorgan @michaelvaughan @chrisgayle333"
Expectedly, the picture went viral on the internet and became the favourite meme of the hour. Here are some of the best ones:
#kevinpietersen is a complete natural be it at cricket, commentary, gym or Lezim. Good on ya @KP24 :) pic.twitter.com/zy0cOdaahP— Shybu (@ShyBuzz) July 10, 2019
When Kevin Pietersen Was Accurately Photoshopped In A Meme From Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas; Cricketer Reacts https://t.co/4726q3TbIt pic.twitter.com/w2ndTuH7MY— Bollywood Reporter (@TBReporter) July 9, 2019
Matching steps with @KKRiders owner, @lionsdenkxip owner and Son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. pic.twitter.com/xAdQznlPgA— Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) July 9, 2019
@KP24 looks like RCB has a new cheerleader ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EQV1FCdT3p— Funny Bawa (@hasnekathakya) July 10, 2019
