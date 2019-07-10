Search

Kevin Pietersen's sleep-batting becomes internet's most viral meme

Updated: Jul 10, 2019, 15:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of himself from his playing days, where apparently, he is sleeping while batting.

Kevin Pietersen's sleep-batting becomes internet's most viral meme
Kevin Pietersen meme (Pic/ Kevin Pietersen Instagram)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is known to be a funny man with the 'Gift of the Gab'. He does not shy away from pulling people's legs with some fun banter.

Kevin Pietersen is also known to be a happy-go-lucky guy who can take a joke on himself too.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of himself from his playing days, where apparently, he is sleeping while batting. 

Kevin Pietersen captioned the picture as, "This will grab all the headlines from yesterday. I didn’t mean too, but it will! Everyone will talk about it - Story Of My Career! cc @piersmorgan @michaelvaughan @chrisgayle333"

Expectedly, the picture went viral on the internet and became the favourite meme of the hour. Here are some of the best ones:

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

sports newscricket news

India vs New Zealand semifinal to resume today

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK