Kevin Smith announces He-Man anime series on Netflix

web-series

Kevin Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series

Kevin Smith. Pic/ Instagram

By the power of Greyskull, filmmaker Kevin Smith is bringing new He-Man anime series to Netflix. Titled "Masters of the Universe: Revelation", the series will focus on the unresolved storylines of the 1980s, picking up where they left off the journeys of many of the characters decades ago.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series described as "a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel's over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise".

"I'm Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe.

"In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid," Smith said.

The limited series is produced by Mattel Television, with Rob David, VP at Mattel TV and author of "He-Man: The Eternity War" attached to executive produce.

Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra and Marc Bernardin are on board as writers, with animation by Powerhouse Animation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever