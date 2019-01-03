Kevin Smith confirms 'Jay and Silent Bob' reboot

hollywood

Kevin Smith confirmed that he has launched pre-production on his long-promised 'Jay and Silent Bob' reboot with Jay Mewes and producer Jordan Monsanto.

Pic Courtesy/ Kevin Smith Instagram Account

American filmmaker Kevin Smith is all geared up to start the new year with an old comedy. Taking to his Twitter, the 48-year-old, who first announced the project in August 2017, confirmed that he has launched pre-production on his long-promised 'Jay and Silent Bob' reboot with Jay Mewes and producer Jordan Monsanto.

'Start the new year with an old comedy! #JayAndSilentBob Strike Back returns to @netflix! Watch now and sway the almighty algorithm!' read his tweet. Since the debut in 1994, Smith's Jay and Silent Bob were mostly set in his home state of New Jersey.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! May you accomplish all the things you dream of doing (unless you dream of hurting people)! 2018 was the year that almost killed me, but 2019 will be the year of the REBOOT! pic.twitter.com/IRlRcgmArY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 1, 2019

They have been seen in projects including 'Mallrats,' 'Chasing Amy,' 'Dogma,' 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' and 2006's 'Clerks 2' ' the final film in which the characters appeared. Smith, who suffered a heart attack after shooting for a standup comedy show, 'Kevin Smith Live!', is getting an early start for a busy 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever