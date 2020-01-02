Kevin Spacey settles assault suit with late accuser's estate

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American actor Kevin Spacey has settled the sexual harassment case brought against him by an unnamed massage therapist who died earlier this year. As per reports, the settlement terms between the actor and the estate of the accuser, who died on September 6, had not been revealed, and a federal judge still had to sign.

The masseuse filed a complaint under John Doe, claiming that Spacey attacked him at a massage session in Malibu, three years ago. The star was accused of trying to fondle the accuser's genitals and attempting to kiss him.

Nevertheless, as reported, after the alleged victim expired, the court permitted the special administrative officer of his estate, his son, as a defendant in litigation. Attorneys of both, Spacey and the son agreed that the lawsuit should be dismissed by prejudice, which is to say that it could not be filed again, said the Federal Court paperwork lodged in California on Monday.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen people. One of them was the ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Ari Behn, who accused Spacey in 2007 of taming him under a table. On Christmas Day, Behn committed suicide.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever