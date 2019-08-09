Key highlights of Narendra Modi's address to the nation

national

In his first address to the nation post abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defends his decision, says Pakistan used its provisions to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/DD News/PTI

The decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under central administration for a brief period was a well thought over one. Since Governor's rule was implemented in J&K, state administration has been directly in touch with the Centre due to which the effects of good governance can be seen on ground.

Pakistan used Article 370 as a tool to spread terrorism. In past three decades, over 42,000 people lost their lives. We will rid J&K of terrorism and separatism under new measures.

State government employees will soon get benefits at par with employees of other Union Territories and vacant posts in J&K and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities.

We all want that in the upcoming time, Assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir, a new government is formed and a new chief minister is elected.

Jammu and Kashmir didn't develop at the desired pace. The future of the people of J&K and Ladakh will become brighter now. Parliament's laws will be applicable to

J&K and Ladakh.

People who came to India after 1947 couldn't contest polls in Jammu and Kashmir... they had rights everywhere else, but not in J&K. With the scrapping of Article 370, rights of those who had migrated will be restored.

Like one family, one nation — we have taken a historic decision on Jammu and Kashmir. A system, due to which the people of J&K and Ladakh were deprived of many rights, which was a major obstacle in their development, have now gone. The dream of Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of patriots have been fulfilled.

Citizens now have equal rights and responsibilities. Article 370 was harming the people and children of J&K, and their loss was never discussed. Article 370 and Article 35A dragged J&K towards terrorism, dynasty politics and corruption.

People of J&K will get opportunity to elect their representatives in a transparent way. Aapka pratinidhi aap ke hi beech se ayega. As J&K will see more and more development, I don't think it will remain a UT for long. Ladakh will remain the UT.

Kashmir was the preferred destination for Bollywood movies. Now when the situation is normal, people from world over would shoot movies there. The region has the potential to become the world's biggest tourism destination. Filmmaking would provide employment.

Samjhauta Express stopped at Wagah

Pakistan stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah border on Thursday, citing security concerns, following which an Indian crew and guard escorted the train to Attari on the Indian side, a railway spokesperson said. He said around 110 passengers were coming to India from Pakistan.

'Brazen attack on J&K's existence'

CPI-M leader Prakash Karat has described the bifurcation of J&K and the abolition of Article 370 giving it special status as "a lightning strike against the Constitution and federalism" by the Modi government. In a signed article in party journal 'People's Democracy', Karat said to the government, "They have proceeded to launch a brazen attack on the existence of J&K by abolishing the state and dividing it up into two centrally-run UTs."

SC refuses urgent hearing of plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea filed by a Congress activist against the government's decision to impose restrictions and "other regressive measures" in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking the provisions of Article 370. The petition was mentioned before a bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi which said that the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will decide its listing before an appropriate bench for hearing.

Azad stopped at Srinagar airport

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Thursday prevented from leaving the Srinagar airport, hours after the former J&K CM took a swipe at NSA Ajit Doval. Azad was stopped after he arrived to hold a meeting with Congress leaders over the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to J&K and bifurcate the state.

Airspace not closed for India: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday clarified that it has neither closed its airspace for India nor re-routed any route for the Indian flights. "There has been no change to the notice to airmen (NOTAM) and all flights are being operated as per schedule issued earlier," Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan spokesperson Mujtaba Baig said. "Pakistan has neither closed its airspace for India nor re-routed or closed down any route for the Indian flights," he said.

Indefinite prohibitory orders in Kargil

Indefinite prohibitory orders were imposed on Thursday in Kargil, Drass and Sankoo areas of J&K to maintain peace and tranquillity, the district administration said. The Kargil District Administration also directed that schools and colleges in shall remain closed till further orders. District Magistrate Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary directed that Section 144 of CrPC that prohibits gathering of more than four people in one place, will not affect Medical and Health services.

