Key Indian equity indices open in green

Key Indian equity indices opened in the green on Friday on the back of positive global markets and healthy buying in metals, capital goods and auto stocks

Key Indian equity indices opened in the green on Friday on the back of positive global markets and healthy buying in metals, capital goods and auto stocks. At 9.16 a.m., the wider Nifty50 Of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 30.30 points or 0.30 per cent to trade at 10,272.95 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,465.05 points, traded at 33,437.80 points -- up 86.23 points or 0.26 per cent from the previous session's close. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 711 advances and 485 declines.

On Thursday, value buying by investors, along with positive global markets on the back of easing of trade war fears, propelled the key indices. The Sensex closed at 33,351.57 points -- up 318.48 points or 0.96 per cent, while the Nifty50 rose by 88.45 points or 0.87 per cent to close at 10,242.65 points.

