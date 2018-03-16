Key Indian equity indices open in red

Key Indian equity indices opened in the negative territory on Friday



Representational Image

Key Indian equity indices opened in the negative territory on Friday. Around 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange fell by 41.95 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 10,318.20 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,685.86 points, traded at 33,523.68 points -- down 161.86 points or 0.48 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,691.32 and a low of 33506.63 during the intra-day trade.

