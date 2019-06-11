Key member of global fake currency racket held in Delhi
Fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, a senior police officer said
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man alleged to be a key member of an international fake currency racket was arrested near Kashmere Gate here, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, they said. Fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, a senior police officer said, adding further details are awaited.
Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended a key member of an international fake Indian currency racket, namely Santosh Kumar Singh from near ISBT, Kashmere Gate. Fake Indian currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh recovered from his possession. Further investigation on.— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
In another incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has managed to bust an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), gang. The NIA also managed to get hold of two people who are responsible for wide circulation of fake currency notes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched at Gurugram in Haryana which resulted in the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore. The fake currency notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000.
The two people who were arrested were identified as Kasim and Waseem, who belong to Mewat, Haryana. The seized fake Indian currency notes along with the arrested duo have been handed over to local police for further investigation.
