Key member of global fake currency racket held in Delhi

Published: Jun 11, 2019, 16:39 IST | mid-day online desk

Fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, a senior police officer said

Key member of global fake currency racket held in Delhi
Representational image

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man alleged to be a key member of an international fake currency racket was arrested near Kashmere Gate here, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, they said. Fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 5 lakh was seized from his possession, a senior police officer said, adding further details are awaited. 

In another incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has managed to bust an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), gang. The NIA also managed to get hold of two people who are responsible for wide circulation of fake currency notes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched at Gurugram in Haryana which resulted in the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore. The fake currency notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000.

The two people who were arrested were identified as Kasim and Waseem, who belong to Mewat, Haryana. The seized fake Indian currency notes along with the arrested duo have been handed over to local police for further investigation.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Crime Newsnew delhi

New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK