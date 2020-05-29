Key to music

Does your child have a musical bent of mind? Are you looking to engage them in a productive activity during the lockdown? Here's an option to let these little musicians hone their skills through expert training. The True School of Music has introduced summer courses for children between nine and 15 years, for guitar, keyboard and vocal lessons.

Spanning five weeks, the course will take children through techniques of playing the instruments and they will be able to play four new songs by the end of the programme. While the guitar and keyboard sessions require some basic knowledge, vocals are open for complete beginners, too. "They are all beginner-level courses, but we require some basic understanding when it comes to the instruments. With vocals, we truly believe everybody can sing and has tried it at some point," says Saurav Ghosh, associate dean.



The course will continue for 5 weeks

The focus of the online courses, Ghosh reveals, is learning with an element of fun. There will be 10 lessons over five weeks. "We have an internal learning management system that the course is run on. This includes pre-learning activities, so students watch a series of videos before they come for the classes. There is also personalised trouble-shooting after the live sessions. And finally, there is an element of collaborative learning where students work with each other and comment on each other's work. This is also something that the students are graded on," Ghosh explains, adding that real-time feedback is crucial here. At the end of the course, students will have learnt four pop songs, techniques to play and the correct posture to play these instruments.

On June 4 onwards

Log on to learn.trueschool.in/courses

Cost Rs 8,300

Also check out

Learn music with certified instructor Madhura Gogte Pusalkar in this versatile class for children and their families where they get to sing, dance and have fun. The sessions are suitable for kids aged six months to five years.

On June 1 onwards (six weeks)

Log on to musictogether.com to register

Call 8308544483

Cost Rs 4,674

