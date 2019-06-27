KGF actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit are pregnant again!

regional-cinema

Yash shared a post on Instagram featuring his first baby, Ayra, who seems to be announcing to the world that she will soon be a big sister to another baby

Yash and Radhika's first baby. Pic/instagram.com/thenameisyash

KGF actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit recently became parents to a cuddly little baby girl, who they named Ayra on June 23. The naming ceremony of the six-month-old baby girl was hosted as per Hindu customs, and the duo has named their daughter Ayra (meaning: respectable).

Now, Yash has shared a post on Instagram featuring his baby Ayra, who seems to be announcing to the world that she will soon be a big sister to another baby! Yes, Yash and Radhika Pandit are pregnant for the second time!

Check out the post here:

Isn't this one of the most adorable pregnancy announcements ever?! Baby Ayra looks cool in her dark sunglasses and the expressions on her face are priceless as she announces, "My parents are due, for baby number two".

On Father's Day, Radhika had shared a heart-melting picture of the KGF star with Ayra and written, "I know these tiny hands are wrapped around her first and forever Superhero, the one who will never ever let her down. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Superheroes out there!! [sic]"

The ambitious Kannada project, Kolar Gold Fields aka KGF garnered immense praise from audiences across the nation. The film has got the widest release with 2,200 screens across India with 1,200 screens in Hindi and 1,000 screens in the South Indian market.

Starring actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.

