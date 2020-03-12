KGF actor Yash reveals why baby Ayra looks mad at him in this photo!

Kolar Gold Fields, popularly known as KGF, propelled south star Yash into instant superstardom. There are not many who have watched the film and didn't like it. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are parents to two cute children, a boy and a girl. In a recent picture that has gone viral, Yash's daughter, Ayra, can be seen glaring at daddy dearest.

Yash shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Ayra: Dad I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut!!! Dad: Well... ahem!!"

Well, now we know why Ayra looks so mad at Yash! The expression on the baby girl's face is priceless and dad Yash looks properly scared. Speaking about their second child, Yash and Radhika welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

On the work front, Yash will soon be seen in part two of Kolar Gold Fields. The makers of the film released the first look poster of the film that has sent Yash fans into a tizzy.

