KGF actor Yash shares the first glimpse of his daughter; calls her baby YR

Actor Yash, who has turned the entire phase of the Kannada industry with the release of his film KGF, shared the first picture of baby YR

Baby YR/picture courtesy: Actor Yash's Instagram account

Excel Entertainment's ambitious Kannada project, 'Kolar Gold Fields' aka KGF garnered immense praise from audiences across the nation. The film has got the widest release with 2,200 screens across India with 1,200 screens in Hindi and 1,000 screens in the South Indian market.

Starring actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.

Actor Yash shared the first glimpse of his daughter, and the little munchkin is as cute as a button. The actor wrote: "Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now. Do shower your love n blessings on her too [sic]"

Isn't she adorable? In her cute orange frock and a tiny bindi on her forehead, the child looks absolutely endearing. Baby YR is gaining immense love on social media, and people can't stop praising this tiny tot.

