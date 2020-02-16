KGF Chapter 2: Get ready to see an epic battle between Yash and Sanjay Dutt

Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be having a face-off in the climax of KGF- Chapter 2. Dutt plays the villain in Prashanth Neel's directorial venture. There is a buzz that the actors will be showing off their six-pack abs in the action thriller. The two have been working out with a vengeance as they are required to go shirtless.

KGF was announced to be made into two parts and after the surprising success of the first part in Hindi, fans can't wait to see how it all ends in Chapter 2. And with the entry of Sanjay Dutt, the excitement and expectations have only doubled.

But it's only Dutt who will be seen in this actioner, a few days ago, the director took to his Instagram account to announce that even Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play a crucial part. It will be really exciting to see Dutt and Tandon's reunion after years. As far as the leading man is concerned, this time, he has to build an empire for his people.

Just like Chapter 1, the second chapter is also expected to be high on grit and gore, and we cannot wait for the release date. And coming back to Dutt, he's actually the villain in a lot of upcoming films that are all period dramas. We all saw him in Panipat last year in December, and now after KGF, he'll also be the antagonist in films like Shamshera and Prithviraj too.

