KGF Chapter 2: This is when the first look of the film will be out

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After receiving a roaring response from the audience for the poster of KGF chapter 2, the makers have released the official date for the first look of KGF Chapter 2 today.

Farhan Akhtar, who presented and produced the film, took to his Twitter account to share the date of the first look. This will surely leave all the fans excited and elated, given how successful and popular KGF: Chapter 1 was.

Take a look at his tweet right here:

Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. With strong and impactful dialogues in Hindi as well as Kannada, the film caters to the classes as well as masses. The team of KGF includes lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty who are gearing up for the release of KGF Chapter 2.

The success of the Kannada film KGF, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has proved that audiences are keen to accept crossover content, now expectations rise with the announcement of KGF Chapter 2.

The magnum opus had the widest release for a Kannada film as it was released across 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 screens were Hindi, 400 screens were Kannada, 400 screens were Telugu, Tamil screens were 100, Malayalam screens were 60.

KGF Chapter 1 marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and now the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project with KGF Chapter 2. Also, if you observe, the first look of the next chapter comes out exactly a year after the release of the first chapter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates