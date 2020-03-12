KGF star Yash arrives in Mumbai for this reason!

For all the fans of KGF, especially in the North and in Mumbai, there's some great news as the actor has arrived in the city for this reason! Let us spill the beans. The actor is in town for a brand shoot and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the airport.

The actor landed in Mumbai early in the morning and was dressed in a black and white tracksuit paired with dapper wayfarers.

Yash has been prepping himself very rigorously for the upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he even trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene. K.G.F. Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020 and well, keep your eye on the dates coming soon!

