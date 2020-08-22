KGF star Yash shares thoughts of positivity on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!

This year has seen everyone face a lot of issues due to the global pandemic, now the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and it's a time of great joy for everyone. KGF star Yash took to social media and shared wishes and also spoke about how even though celebrations won't be as grand as they do every year, we should not give up hope.

Yash shared the wishes on his social media with the caption, "This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun-filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas"

On the work front, Yash will soon be seen in part two of Kolar Gold Fields. The makers of the film released the first look poster of the film that has sent Yash fans into a tizzy. Speaking about her personal life, the actor was blessed with a baby girl two years ago. The couple welcomes their second child, a baby boy on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated film KGF 2. The ambitious Kannada project, Kolar Gold Fields aka KGF garnered immense praise from audiences across the nation. The film has got the widest release with 2,200 screens across India with 1,200 screens in Hindi and 1,000 screens in the South Indian market.

Starring actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.

